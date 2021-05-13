ADC Baramulla beats up lockdown violators, video goes viral

Srinagar: A video clip has gone viral on social media showing a senior administrative officer of Baramulla beating up lockdown violators with a stick. Outraged people have demanded strict action against the officer who is seen beating up a woman as well.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Baramulla Mohammad Ahsan Mir along with his staff members is seen in the video patrolling Baramulla town with a stick in hand, with which he is seen beating up several people in the town.

In the seven-minute video clip he can be seen beating a butcher in the market and a woman wearing a burka. The ADC not only used the stick but also kicked some people in the market.

Soon after the video clip went viral on social media, people began demanding strict action against the officer.

The ADC Baramulla in his defence said that the stick was a soft maize stem and it caused almost no hurt. He said he was only trying to ensure that people do not violate the lockdown.

In his defence, Mir said all he was trying to was to enforce the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.

“It was an unfortunate incident. Basically, a story was broadcast yesterday that there was no lockdown in Baramulla. So, I set out at 6 am to implement the lockdown. I was not carrying a stick but a corn stalk. Unfortunately, a video was made,” Mir told PTI.

When told that he was being accused of the taking the law into his own hands, the official said he did not beat up anyone.

“I only raised the stick, but did not beat anyone. I only hit a man just because he was a policeman (in civvies) and told him that he should not have come out during the lockdown.

“People were coming out unnecessarily and it was only a deterrent to make people understand the gravity of the situation,” he said.

“If there is some excess, I apologise,” he said, however, adding, “I feel until we do something extraordinary, people will not understand.”

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole told reporters that he will look into the matter and assess the context in which the ADC took such a step.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print