65 Covid deaths for second day in a row

Jammu reports 46 deaths, Kashmir 19; new 4,509 cases in 24 hours

Srinagar: For the second day in a row, 65 deaths of Covid patients in Jammu and Kashmir were reported in the last 24 hours, while 4,509 fresh cases were reported during the same period, on Wednesday.

According to officials, 46 deaths were reported in Jammu Division and 19 in Kashmir Division. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 9 and 24 deaths respectively. Of the rest, eight deaths were reported from in Rajouri, five each from Pulwama and Kathua, three from Samba, two each from Kupwara, Anantnag, Udhampur, Ramban, and one each from Kulgam, Doda, and Poonch districts.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 2,750 from Kashmir Division and 1,759 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu districts top the list of fresh cases, reporting 863 and 621, respectively.

The bulletin said that 3,603 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 1,316 from Jammu Division and 2,287 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 5,1542 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 863 new cases and currently has 10,755 active cases, with 1,104 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 377 new cases and currently has 4,091 active cases, with 254 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 260 new cases and currently has 3,850 active cases, with 180 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 327 new cases and currently has 2,400 active cases, with 262 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 81 new cases and currently has 1,621 active cases, with 93 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 233 new cases and has 3,913 active cases, with 136 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 108 new cases and has 826 active cases, with 75 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 139 new cases and has 1,033 active cases with 63 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 200 new cases and has 3,345 active cases with 105 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 162 new cases and currently has 1,270 active cases with 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 621 new cases, Udhampur 149, Rajouri 230, Doda 190, Kathua 193, Kishtwar 83, Samba 105, Poonch 86, Ramban 78, and Reasi 24.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print