Uri Man Surrenders On Return To Home From Pak After Nearly 4 Years

Uri: A man from Uri town of north Kashmir’s Baramualla district surrendered before joint team of Army and police after returning from Pakistan Administrated Kashmir after nearly three years and seven months, officials said.

They said the36-year-old man from Hatlanga village of Uri Baramulla had illegally crossed LoC in October 2017 and was residing in Pakistan administered Kashmir since then.

While identifying him as Shabir Ahmed Chechi son of Ghulam Muhammad Chechi, a resident of Hathlanga Uri, a police official said that he returned home yesterday evening and surrendered before Army’s 3 Rajput Unit and police.

“In the initial stage of questioning, no recoveries were made from the person,” the official said, adding, “In this context, a case under relevant law stands registered in Police Station Uri and investigation has been initiated.” (GNS)

