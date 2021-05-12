Director SKIMS Dr. A. G Ahangar expresses gratitude to nurses on International Nurses Day for their selfless services. 

Srinagar:”International Nurses Day celebrated across the World Today is a day to express my gratitude to this significant Workforce at SKIMS who are at the forefront of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like doctors and other healthcare workers, nurses are continuously providing high quality care often working without a break. I thank you all your selfless services and dedication. You are caring change agents of society. You deserve applause today and always. “BigThank you”.Director SKIMS A.G Ahanger said.

