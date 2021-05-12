As Eid nears, lockdown goes for a toss in Srinagar

Srinagar: Amid the government’s announcement of imposing strict lockdown in Srinagar to put brakes on Covid spread ahead of Eid, scores of people were out on roads with many places witnessing traffic jams.
On Tuesday, there was a huge rush of vehicles on roads with shops at many places partially open. Long lines of people were seen outside banks and ATMs in Srinagar and elsewhere.
District commissioner Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Asad in an order had announced that partially permissible activities including retail and wholesale grocery shops (excluding multi item departmental stores), milk and dairy products, mandis, shops and street vendors’ dealing with fruit and vegetables only, bakery, meat and chicken shops will be allowed only from 8 am to 12 noon. But the order was not followed on the ground.
Meanwhile, police said that 156 people were arrested, 86 FIRs were registered and 672 violators were fined ?104,350 in the Valley. Besides, 44 vehicles were also seized in Budgam, Ganderbal and Shopian for violating guidelines/restrictions, it said.
It said that Police has enhanced the efforts to implement the Covid-19 guidelines/SOPs/restrictions throughout the Valley in view of Covid surge
