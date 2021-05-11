Two shopkeepers, cab driver booked, vehicles seized for violating lockdown in Pampore

PAMPORE: Amidst a strict lockdown, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday

booked two shopkeepers, a scorpio driver and seized many vehicles in saffron town Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district for violating the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Continuing with action against the shopkeepers violating the Covid restrictions, three FIRs were registered on Monday in the Saffron town.

A police team led by SHO Pampore, Mohammad Younis Khan found two shopkeepers and a cab operator for violating government order on COVID restrictions.

“The shopkeepers had opened their businesses despite the restrictions at Drangbal and Namblabal areas of Pampore “, SDPO Pampore Imtiyaz Ahmad told Kashmir Reader.

He added that a vehicle bearing registration number JKO1AB-1222 driven by Sheikh Aabid Hussain son of Haji Abdul Gani, resident of Sanathnagar, Srinagar also defied restrictions.

“FIR 56/2021 under relevant sections was registered in this regard,” he said.

He told Kashmir Reader that a shopkeeper, Burhan u Din Rubani, son of Mohd Ashraf Bhat, resident of Nehama had kept his ready made garments shop at Namlabal open in violation of the govt order.

“A case FIR NO.54/2022 under section 269 ,270 ,188 IPC has been registered in this regard and investigation taken up,” he said, adding that another shopkeeper, Arshid Hussain Dar son of Ghulam Qadir, resident of Tulbagh Pampore dealing in Kiryana shop at Namblabal Pampore too violated the order.

He added that in this regard FIR NO.55/2021 under section 269 ,270,188 IPC was registered at police station Pampore and investigation taken up.

Many vehicles which were plying on the roads without pass/permission were seized for violating restrictions.

“Many were fined,” police said.SDPO Pampore Imtiyaz Ahmad and SHO Pampore Mohammad Younis Khan cracked whip on many vehicle drivers for violating Corona Curfew.

Check points were laid at Drangbal, Khrew Chowk and Kadlabal Pampore where they penalised scores of vehicle drivers for defying lockdown.

SDPO Pampore ,Imtiyaz Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that they make announcements on the public address system each day asking people to stay indoors and follow all SOPs.

They requested the general public of Pampore Tehsil to follow the restrictions imposed by the government in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 “those who violate the restrictions will be dealt strictly,” he told Kashmir Reader.

The action was taken on the instructions of district administration Pulwama.

