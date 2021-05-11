Shopian CMO says 96% of people above 45 vaccinated, but Covid still on the rise

Shopian: Even with 96 percent of the population above 45 years of age vaccinated in the district, Covid-19 cases in Shopian have escalated during the past one week. About 400 fresh cases and two deaths have been reported in the last three days in this district which has a population of around three lakh souls.

Though the district remains calm as far as the fresh cases and deaths are concerned, despite a lockdown in place, the cases continue to rise and doctors believe that public gatherings like cricket tournaments, prayers in mosques, and violation of SOPs by the people are responsible.

According to the district’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Ramesh, 96 per cent of the population above 45 has been vaccinated in the district, which makes Shopian the first district in Jammu and Kashmir to have vaccinated such a large number of people

With 60 fresh cases on Monday, however, the tally of active Covid patients in the district reached 1127. The administration’s claim of arrangements in place also got punctured as SOS calls for oxygen concentrators and food were made by attendants on social media.

Dr Ramesh said that oxygen is now being provided even to home quarantine patients as well as food to those who are admitted in hospitals.

Shopian according to official figures has witnessed four deaths in the Covid second wave and 44 since last year.

Dr Ramesh told Kashmir Reader that they will start the vaccination of persons above 18 years of age within four days.

Another doctor said that people must know that this is not the time to take part in games and crowds. “We are seeing cricket tournaments and congregations in mosques which can escalate the situation and we will be not in a position to control that situation,” he said, requesting the authorities to stop such tournaments and gatherings in the district.

It’s pertinent to mention here that Shopian was among the few districts in Kashmir where Covid19 was out of control last year.

