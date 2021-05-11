Police files case against 20 people for raising pro-freedom slogans at Sehrai’s funeral

Kupwara: Police have registered FIR against 20 people who were found involved in raising “pro-freedom and provocative slogans” during the funeral of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai on May 6.

A top police official said that an FIR has been lodged against 20 people who were raising “pro-freedom and provocative slogans” while taking the body of Sehrai to Tekkipora-Sogam graveyard for burial at around 4 am on May 6. The video of the same had gone viral on social media sites.

“A case has been registered against 20 people who were found raising pro-Azadi and other provocative slogans, in police station Tekkipora-Sogam (Kupwara district),” the official said, adding that further investigations are on.

Sehrai jailed away from home in Udhampur was shifted to GMC Jammu on May 5 after he complained of chest pain and breathing issues. His condition deteriorated in the afternoon after which he breathed his last in the same hospital in absence of his family.

His body was handed over to his family members. Sehrai’s body was taken to his ancestral graveyard at Tekkipora, Kupwara where he was laid to rest in presence of his family members and close relatives. KNO

