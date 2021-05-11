Police crackdown for lockdown violations, 30 arrested, 22 cases filed

Srinagar: Thirty people were arrested and 22 cases were filed while 699 people were fined ?95,600 for violating lockdown aimed at putting brakes on Covid spread.
In Srinagar and elsewhere, razor wires and barricades were erected to prevent movement of vehicles on roads. However, essential services including doctors have been exempted from the lockdown.
Business establishments including shops were closed and public transport was off the roads. But in many places private vehicles were seen plying on roads.
Police said they 64 vehicles were also seized in Budgam, Baramulla and Shopian for violating guidelines/restrictions and indulging in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.
In its handout, Police said they enhanced the efforts to implement the Covid guidelines/SOPs/restrictions strictly throughout the Valley in view of a surge in positive cases. Jammu and Kashmir in grip of Covid with an average above 4000 daily cases being reported this month.
“The special drive against the violators of Covid-19 guidelines/rules continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir Valley to ensure that people adhere to SOPs/ guidelines envisaged by the government to curb COVID-19 pandemic,” it added.
The government has extended the lockdown till May 17 and has reduced gatherings at weddings to 25 people.
