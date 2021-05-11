Mirwaiz Foundation releases collection of Manajaats, Naa’t and Manqabat recited by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Srinagar: Mirwaiz Foundation released “Seena ba Seena” a collection of Manajaats, Na’at and Manqabat recited by Mirwaiz Mohammed Umar Farooq .

It has been about 22 months since August 2019 that Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Mohammad Umar Farooq is placed under house arrest by the state authorities and his Wa’az- o- Tabligh has been proscribed.

As a tribute to the holy month of Ramadhan the Mirwaiz has compiled a special collection of Manaajaat, Naat-e-Paak and Manqabat from the bayaz of the Mirwaizeen, recited during the Wa’az . The compilation is available on youtube (https://youtu.be/qKln3SdWQqQ) and will be available on all audio streaming services soon.

After the great Da’ee – the Messenger of Allah Prophet Muhammad ( sallallahu alayhi wasallum) and His beloved companions, the Waizeen-e-Millat have played a significant role in propagating the message and teachings of Islam.

In the 5th century (AH), a great saint and scholar Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) introduced a unique form of Wa’az-o-Tableegh to educate people and to bring to them the teachings of Islam. His Wa’az-o-Tableegh was transformative and created a revolution across the Muslim World.

In Kashmir a similar form of Wa’az-o-Tableegh was adopted by the Mirwaizeen-e-Kashmir to foster Islamic teachings amongst the people. This tradition continues till date, Alhamdulillah!

In their Wa’az, the Mirwaizeen-Kashmir preach Qur’an and Hadeeth in Kashmiri. There is a special emphasis on Seerat –un- Nabi (sallallahu alayhi wasallum). In fact, the entire Wa’az is suffused with reverence, devotion, love and praise for the Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Muhammad (sallallahu alayhi wasallum).

The role and significance of Suhaba-e-Kiraam, Ahal-e- Bayt, and the pious and learned saints and scholars of Islam is also elaborated upon with praise and reverence. The special feature of the Wa’az is the recitation of Manqabat, Manajaat and Naat in Kashmiri and Farsi, recited at particular moments in the course of the Wa’az, these recitations are part of the structure of the Wa’az. The Wa’az is concluded with powerful supplications (Dua) to Almighty Allah.

