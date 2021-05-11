MD JKHPMC visits organic and exotic vegetable clusters of Pulwama district

Srinagar: To devise a strategy for the marketing of organic and exotic vegetables, a joint team of Agriculture Production and Farmer’s Welfare Department and J&K Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (JKHPMC) Ltd led by M.D JKHPMC Shafat Sultan and accompanied by Joint Director Agriculture Extension Mohammad Qasim Gani visited the organic and exotic clusters of Bonigund and Patal Bagh areas of Pulwama district.

During the visit the team had on ground assessment of different organic and exotic vegetable crops. While interacting with the growers, MD JKHPMC assured the them that all the necessary steps have already been taken care of for the proper marketing of their produce. He said, that corporation has already devised a plan for the comprehensive marketing of organic and exotic vegetables in and outside union territory of J&K so that the farmers could get more and more returns for their produce.

While expressing his views Joint Director Agriculture Extension Mohammad Qasim Gani who was accompanying the M.D highlighted commercial importance of organic and exotic vegetable cultivation. He reiterated the Department’s commitment to promote organic and exotic vegetable cultivation in the region. He said these high value vegetables are economically sustainable and in future will play a vital role in the socio economic transformation of vegetable farmers. He advocated to increase the awareness about the organic and exotic vegetables cultivation among the farming community.

Pertinently, to provide vegetable growers with marketing facilities for their produce there is already a memorandum of understanding between the Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department and J&K Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (JKHPMC) Ltd.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print