Kashmir bakers, sweet manufacturers asked to adhere to strict Covid -19 SOPs

Srinagar: Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather Monday held a meeting with Kashmir Bakers and All Kashmir Sweet Manufacturers Association in which they were asked to follow Covid-19 SOPs ahead of Eid al-Fitr.
A spokesperson of DHSK said that the delegation met the Director in the office of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir in which they were told to follow SOPs ahead of Eid al-Fitr festivities across Kashmir valley.
As per the spokesperson, the director asked them to try to go for online mode of delivery and also asked that the bakers and sweet outlets should be tested.
“The director told the delegation that SOPs should be strictly followed. Lockdown measures which help in Covid mitigation should be strictly implemented,” he said.
The director appreciated their concerns for the welfare of the general public and appreciated the role played for the mitigation of Covid-19.
The director was also apprised that the Kashmir Bakers and All Kashmir Sweet Manufacturers Association have created WhatsApp groups in which they direct their members to follow the SOPs strictly.
