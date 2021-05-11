G H Mir demands availability of vaccines in Tangmarg and Kunzer PHC’s

SRINAGAR: Former Minister and Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir on Monday raised concerns over the dearth of vaccination shots at the Sub District Hospital and Primary Health Centres in Tangmarg and Kunzer, wherein people have to face immense inconvenience due to the unavailability of inoculation jabs.

In a statement issued here, Mir said that the health experts have already declared that the inoculation remains imperative in order to safeguard individuals from the spread of this virulent disease and thus the government needs to make sure that an ample supply of vaccines is maintained at all health centres and hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir.

“The people are ready to get vaccinated as they are also diligently cautious about the threat this infection poses. But it’s regrettable that the people are being pushed from pillar to post for vaccine shots at these health centres, as there exists an immense shortage of vaccination jabs across J&K. The government claims about the sufficient availability of vaccines fails to stand in contrast with the reports coming from ground zero,” he observed.

He said that it becomes a moral responsibility of the government to ensure that adequate supplies of vaccine darts are made available as per the requirement in every hospital & PHC centre in Tangmarg and Kunzer, so that people have to suffer no more.

“The government must devise a comprehensive strategy in regards with vaccination distribution so that the people are inoculated promptly without any delay or lingering which shall only pave way for the further spread of this disease,” he observed.

Moreover, he urged the administration to dispatch assessment making teams to the health care centres and hospitals especially in rural areas in Jammu and Kashmir where the supplies are already low.

“The government must ensure that enough beds, oxygen concentrators and ventilators are maintained in each primary health centre and dispensary. The buffer supplies of oxygen must be maintained in the hinterlands and rural areas of J&K in order to avoid losing precious lives due to the oxygen deficiency. Furthermore, in these remote areas of J&K, the government should collaborate with NGO’s and other social welfare trusts in the fight against Covid-19,” he asserted.

He said that as the number of infected patients is spiking up rigorously, the administration must also gear up its efforts and take all the requisite pre-emptive measures in regards with upgradation of bed facilities and oxygen availability, in order to tackle any possible emergency in the impending future.

He also appealed to the people to strictly follow the SOP’s and avoid any complacent behaviour.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print