District Admin Srinagar to start Community Triaging for effective Covid-19 management

SRINAGAR: Deputy Commissioner/Chairman District Disaster Management Authority, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Monday directed for constituting Community Triage Teams to further strengthen the Covid-19 containment and management measures in Srinagar.

The DC passed these directions while chairing a meeting of senior doctors and officers of district administration and Police here at DC office complex.

During the meeting, DC sought suggestions and opinions from the experts for setting up Community Triaging and it was decided that teams would be constituted in all zones in the district to arrest transition of the disease manifestation of positive cases from mild & moderate form to severe form of illness and therefore prevent crowding and avoid unnecessary admissions in City hospitals.

The Deputy Commissioner said Community Triag teams will help in the decentralisation and providing better supervision of Covid-19 management at zone-level. He said these teams will keep check on Covid-19 positive cases in their respective localities and examine the severity of cases for further advice by the experts of the team including a professional attempt to reduce the psychogenic load of disease on an infected individual.

In addition, the Community Triaging Team will be provided a Target list in coordination with Covid-19 Control Room, DC observed.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the CMO Srinagar to ensure that Community Triaging begins from May 12. He also shared a checklist of parameters regarding Community Triaging for its effective and prompt functioning. The CMO was further asked to share details of consultants with respective Community Triaging Teams to ensure timely treatment to the patients.

The Deputy Commissioner said the main objective of initiating the Community Triaging is that it will become the first point of contact with the administration for Covid patients or their attendants in Srinagar district. He hoped that the Zone-level Community Triage would prove successful intervention in breaking the chain of Coronavirus transmission.

Meeting was attended by Dr Salim community & preventive medicine expert, Chief Medical officer Srinagar Dr Jameel, Dr Suneem Khan, representatives from SKIMS and Zonal Medical officers.

