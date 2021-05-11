Dir Health directs CMOs to recruit staff for Covid management in Kashmir hospitals

Srinagar: Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather Monday held a virtual meeting with all the Chief Medical Officers of Kashmir division and directed them to accelerate recruitment process of staff to be hired for Covid management through NHM.

A spokesperson of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir said the virtual meeting was held under the chairmanship of the director which was attended by all the CMOs.

In the meeting, the director directed the CMOs to accelerate and expedite the recruitment of staff to be hired for Covid management through NHM and the process be completed on war footing basis.

“The director directed for the implementation of Government order regarding the re engagement of retired staff on fast-track basis,” the spokesperson said.

During the meeting, which was attended by the Divisional level Officers physically in the office chamber of DHSK, the director sought list of Private Nursing hospitals with details of manpower and logistics which can be used for mitigation of Covid 19.

“The final year BSC Nursing students of AMT schools and nursing colleges should also be put on duties,” the director said.

The director also directed for pooling of staff posted at Primary Health Centres and Sub District Hospitals.

“The director asked for enhancement of oxygen supported bed capacity, setting up of Triage in both Covid and non-Covid hospitals,” the spokesperson said.

The director also asked for status of daily Covid admissions/ referrals in the Hospital and supply position of Drugs/Oxygen/Equipments/ Linen bedding etc.

He directed hospitals to enhance the surveillance mechanism of Covid patients who are in home isolation and they should be followed regularly until they recover.

The director also reviewed the functioning of call centers set up at divisional and district level for the management of calls from patients for effective management of Covid.

