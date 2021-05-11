DC Ramban inspects health facalities at PHC Rajgarh, Chanderkote

RAMBAN: Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam, today visited Tehsil Rajgarh and Chanderkote area to inspect the healthcare facilities available in Health institutions and Covid control measures being enforced by the administration at local level.

The DC also reviewed the implementation of Corona curfew and directed SDMs, Tehsildars and BDOs to ensure execution of restrictions and other orders issued by the District Disaster Management Authority, Ramban in letter and sprite to break Covid infection transmission chain.

He was accompanied by Addl. Deputy Commissioner, Harbans Sharma and other senior officers.

The DC informed that District Administration is being provided Covid management kits to Covid patients across the district besides facilitating them with tele- consultation service under which various senior doctors are available in District Hospital, Ramban.

The DC also inspected Covid Vaccination Centres and Covid management in the NTPHC Chanderkote and PHC Rajgrah.

The DC directed the officers of the Health Department to accelerate vaccination drive by organizing camps and door-to- door compiegne to achieve the 100% targets besides making the public aware about the benefits of vaccination, wearing facemasks, washing hands and following SOPs and other preventives measures.

The DC also interacted with doctors and staff members on duty and appreciated their contribution towards containment of the pandemic. During the visit, the DC also enquired about the status of sample collection, vaccination, registration under Ayushman Bharat, SEHAT Scheme and availability of health infrastructure.

The DC directed the concerned authorities for creating mass awareness in the districts for speeding up the registration process. The DC asked the officers to ensure strict adherence to all preventive measures, SOPs regarding the virus while performing their duties.

Meanwhile, continuing the enforcement drive to implement covid protocol across the district Ramban, the Enforcement teams today fined scores of violators for roaming without wearing face masks and not maintaining physical distance.

The enforcement teams, during the inspection in their respective jurisdictions, recovered a fine of Rs 6300 taking the total amount fined since April 1, 2021 to Rs. 6, 18,600.

The Enforcement officers urged the people to wear face masks and maintain physical distance besides taking Covid vaccination doses at their nearest CVC.

District Immunization Officer, Ramban, Dr, Suresh informed that as many as 1565 persons were administered first and second Covid vaccine doses across Ramban district on Monday.

As per daily bulletin issued by the Chief Medical Officer, Ramban, Dr. Mohammad Fareed Bhat, the Health Department has collected 1056 samples including 330 RT-PCR and 726 RAT samples besides administering Covid vaccine to 1565 persons at dedicated Vaccination Centres in the district.

