Srinagar: With the killing of two more militants toll reaches three in a gunfight at Vailo area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

The encounter had ensued after a team of police and army was fired upon during a cordon-and-search operation launched in the area amid specific information about the presence of the militants.

“Two more militants have been killed in the ongoing operation. However identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained,” a police officer told GNS. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print