Srinagar: Twitter Inc. has suspended official handle of incumbent Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha.

The Twitter handle, as per news agency Global News Service (GNS), when accessed reflects ‘Account Suspended’ with an attached response ‘Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter rules.’

Meanwhile no official reaction has been made public by the LG office, on filing of this news item.(GNS)

