Follow Covid SoPs on Eid or else it’ll be a crisis: DAK

Dr Suhail Naik quits as president to teach at GMC Srinagar, Dr MY Tak is interim prez

Srinagar: The Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Sunday said that people need to follow Covid SoPs on Eid or else the Covid graph will shoot up, overburdening the healthcare system.

“People should follow SoPs especially on Eid. We can go into crisis if we don’t follow SoPs on Eid,” said outgoing DAK president Dr Suhail Naik.

He resigned from the top post after getting appointed as lecturer paediatrics at Government Medical College Srinagar. The doctor’s body constitution does not allow faculty member of medical colleges to be an office bearer.

General secretary DAK, Dr Owais H Dar, while accepting the resignation said that Dr Naik is a multi-talented versatile personality with tremendous capabilities to run an institution. “His resignation has created a void in DAK office and we all will miss his wisdom and selfless services,” he said.

Addressing a presser at Srinagar, Dr Suhail suggested that buying ICU beds amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is not the solution to the situation but availability of oxygen can save lives.

Dr Suhail said the government has been setting up oxygen plants and they need to ensure oxygen is available to deal with any situation.

“The pandemic is dynamic and many factors determine the peak. It is not like weather forecast,” he added. “The key is following SoPs.”

The doctors’ body suggested the government to hire doctors and paramedics so that the situation can be tackled before it goes out of control.

“Doctors on duty should be given accommodation so that the frontline workers are safe to fight the battle against Covid. We have to be prepared for any situation. Government and society need to be ready to fight it,” said the interim president Dr M Y Tak.

The new president spelled out the agenda of DAK saying they will take up the issues faced by doctors and ensure promises are fulfilled.

Dr Tak said that doctors hired under NHM have not been paid salaries for last three months and their dues should be released before Eid.

He said the government announced incentives for doctors but it lacks rationalisation. According to him, doctors who are not performing duties in Covid designated wards have been exempted from these perks. But they too are at risk from patients and the “discrimination” against them should end, Dr Tak said.

He also demanded risk allowance for HDF employees as they are also working on frontline in hospitals.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print