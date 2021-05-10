Father accidentally crushes 6-yr-old son to death in Lasjan

Srinagar:A man accidentally crushed his 6-year-old son to death in Summarbugh area of Lasjan in Srinagar outskirts on Monday evening.

Official sources said that the man identified as Mohammad Yousuf Mir of Summarbugh Lasjan, was driving his vehicle when his son came under it at the main gate of his house.

Mohammad Yousuf is a tipper driver by profession, sources said.

They said that his son, identified as Basit Ahmad Mir was immediately rushed to sub-district hospital Pampore, where doctors declared him dead on arrival—(KNO)

