Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, SKIMS Soura shuts OPD services

Srinagar: Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, Kashmir’s main Territory healthcare institution, Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura has closed its out-patient departments (OPDs).

A top official at the Institute informed that OPD services at the institute have been closed, however, emergency services will function normally.

He said that the Institute has decided to start tele-consultation for specialties which include general medicine, neurosurgery, cardiology, endocrinology, neonatology and Obs. & Gynae.

Meanwhile, assistant director and PRO SKIMS Soura, Kulsoom Bhat also confirmed that OPD services have been closed at the Institute, however, emergency services will continue to function normally.

She said that the Institute has now started tele-consultation and people should contact the helpline numbers to seek consultations.

The Institute on April 08 this year had ordered for closure of all non-emergency surgeries and admissions to carve space for the increasing load of Covid-19 patients.

SKIMS being a tertiary care healthcare Institute witnesses huge rush of patients from every corner of the valley and some parts of Jammu division as well—(KNO)

