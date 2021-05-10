Above 5000 cases, 54 deaths in J&K

Srinagar: Five thousand one hundred ninety cases were reported on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir while a record 54 people died on Sunday.

According to officials, 32 deaths were reported in Jammu and 22 in Kashmir. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 11 and 19 deaths. Of the rest, seven deaths were reported in Rajouri, three in Kupwara, Ganderbal, two in Bandipora , Poonch, Kathua, one each in Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Udhampur and Kishtwar.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 3420 from Kashmir Division and 1770 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu district top the list of fresh cases, reporting 920 and 658.

The bulletin said that 2423 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 624 from Jammu Division and 1799 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 4,9248 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 920 new cases and currently has 1,1179 active cases, with 681 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 454 new cases and currently has 4028 active cases, with 405 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 508 new cases and currently has 3510 active cases, with 151 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 158 new cases and currently has 2212 active cases, with 158 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 277 new cases and currently has 1621 active cases, with 131 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 415 new cases and has 3711 active cases, with 145 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 85 new cases and has 825 active cases, with 17 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 135 new cases and has 966 active cases with 40 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 281 new cases and has 2867 active cases with 55 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 187 new cases and currently has 1067 active cases with 16 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 658 new cases, Udhampur 179 , Rajouri 211, Doda 30, Kathua 252, Kishtwar 32, Samba 138, Poonch 74, Ramban 70 and Reasi 126.

