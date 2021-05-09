Teenage boy found hanging in Kulgam orchard

Kulgam: A teenage boy was found hanging in an orchard in Shouch village of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Sunday.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a boy aged 17 (name withheld) was found hanging on a tree in an orchard near his house in Shouch village.

“It seems that he has committed suicide but we have started investigation into the case,” the official said.

The body was removed to civil hospital where a post-mortem was conducted, he said—(KNO)

