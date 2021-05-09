Special Secretary finance dept dies of Covid

Jammu: A senior Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officer on Saturday died of COVID-19 at a hospital here, officials said, as Jammu district surpassed Srinagar to head the virus fatality chart among the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
Special Secretary to Government, Finance Department, Shamim Ahmad Wani was recently admitted to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Jammu after he tested positive for COVID-19, the officials said.
They said 54-year-old Wani breathed his last in the morning and is being laid to rest in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.
Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam expressed grief over the demise of Wani.
Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family members of the officer, the chief secretary remembered Wani as a dedicated, soft spoken and well-meaning officer who served with commitment in his capacity as Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, Special Secretary, Finance and Commissioner, State Taxes, among others.