PHC in Budgam ready in 2014, but not opened yet due to conflict with landowner

BUDGAM: While the government is strengthening the healthcare system across Kashmir valley, the Primary Health Centre (PHC) which has already been readied by the government a few years ago in Gurwait village of Khansahib Tehsil in central Kashmir’s Budgam district has not been opened yet for patients.

Residents of Gurwait village said that the government started construction work of the PHC in the village in the year 2005. The work was completed nine years later in 2014.

Mohammad Yaqoob, a resident of Gurwait village, told Kashmir Reader that the PHC has still not been opened for patients.

“The government would have spent a huge amount of money on the construction of the PHC, but it could not give any kind of relief to the people in terms of access to health care,” he said.

According to Yaqoob, the village has a population of nearly 2,500 people, who are facing difficulties as there is no other health care facility in the village.

“The patients are getting their treatment in the sub-district hospital at Khansahib and at district hospital Budgam,” he said.

Ghulam Hassan Khan,another villager, said that in the year 2015, the PHC also received its equipment, but it has been shifted to a rented building in the village.

“The landowner who has provided the land to the PHC is demanding compensation and employment for his childrens in the health department. That is why the PHC has not started yet in the area,” Khan said.

Khan said that earlier there was a dispensary in the village which was functioning in a rented building, but after the construction work of the PHC was started in the village, the employees of the dispensary werr shifted to another village in the year 2007.

“During previous elections, the government forces that were deployed for election duties were also staying in this PHC. The condition of the rooms, as well as the washrooms, is getting worse by the day as no is taking care for this PHC,” he said.

He added that during the evening hours, patients face a lot of difficulties in reaching hospital due to unavailability of public transport. He added that “the PHC has its own ambulance which has been deployed in the sub-district hospital Khansahib.”

Official sources who spoke to Kashmir Reader said that the landowner who has given land to the Primary Health Centre at Gurwait village is seeking very high compensation as well as employment for his wards. The SDM Khansahib has already intervened in this issue, the officials said.

“The people from Gurwait village have a lot of expectation from the SDM Khansahib that he will resolve this issue and people will get relief through this facility in their area,” an official said.

Sub District Magistrate (SDM) of Khansahib, Syed Ahmad Kataria, told Kashmir Reader that the issue of the Primary Health Centre in Gurwait village is sub judice.

“Hopefully, the issue of the PHC will be resolved within 15 days,” Kataria said.

