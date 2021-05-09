Lockdown continues in Valley, 106 arrested

Srinagar: Normal life remained affected in many areas in Jammu and Kashmir on the tenth day on Saturday with the imposition of the lockdown in the wake of an alarming surge in coronavirus cases, officials said.

Roads across the valley continued to wear a deserted look as public transport remained off the roads and markets were shut, they said.

The officials said in the wake of the lockdown announced by the government, restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued to remain in force in many districts of the union territory.

They said while curfew was in place across the Kashmir Valley and in Jammu district, restrictions on the assembly of people were also imposed in many areas of the Jammu Division.

The officials said security forces have sealed several roads by putting barricades at many places in the city here as well as in other district headquarters of the valley to prevent the movement of people.

They said only essential and emergency services were allowed.

The restrictions are being implemented strictly and action is being taken against violators, the officials said.

Police said they arrested 106 persons, filed 58 FIRs and also realized fine of ?91150 from 602 people for violating Covid guidelines/rules in Kashmir valley. “Besides, 29 vehicles were also seized in Budgam, Sopore and Baramulla for violating guidelines/restrictions and indulging in illegal excavation and transportation of minerals,” it said. PTI

