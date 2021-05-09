J-K govt warns of strict action against those spreading fake news

Jammu: Taking serious note of a fake letter regarding regularisation of daily wage workers, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday warned of strict action against those spreading fake news and misinformation.

“The chief secretary’s office clarified that the content of the letter, regarding SRO-64 (daily rated worker) DRW’s regularisation that is being circulated over various social media platforms, is fake and devoid of official endorsement,” an official spokesman said.

He said those spreading fake news and misinformation will face strict legal action. PTI

