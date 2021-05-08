Second Wave: 35% of all recorded cases in Kashmir since April 1 this year

More than 11k cases, 78 deaths in first five days of May

Anantnag: The intensity of the second wave of Covid-19 here in Kashmir valley can be gauged by the fact that 35 percent of all infections reported in the ten districts of the valley since March last year have come since April 1 this year.

The wave only seems to be intensifying as over 11k cases have already been reported in the first five days of May, along with 78 deaths.

The first case of Covid-19 infection was reported from Srinagar district on March 18 last year. Since then, Kashmir has reported 1,20,405 total cases of the infection till May 5 this year.

“This second wave is so intense that we have reported 42,025 cases of the infection since April 1 this year. This means in the last month or so, we have witnessed 34.9 percent of all cases here in Kashmir valley,” a senior official in the administration privy to information on Covid-19 told Kashmir Reader.

215 people have died due to the infection since April 1, as well, while the total death toll in the ten districts of Kashmir valley stands at 1,476. “The deaths in the last month account for 14.5 percent of all deaths in the valley. This is alarming,” the official said.

A look at the data also suggests that the recovery rate in Kashmir valley has gone down considerably and active cases have seen a 12-fold increase since April 1.

On April 1 the recovery rate (74,969 recovered out of total 78,380) stood at 95.6 percent but now it is only 77.5 percent (93,377 recovered out of a total 1,20,405).

“The active cases have grown from a paltry 2,150 to 25,552 as on May 5,” the official said.

Srinagar district continues to be the major contributor and the epicenter of the pandemic in Kashmir valley. Out of the 42,025 cases recorded since April 1, more than 20,000 have been reported from Srinagar district alone.

“Which means that Srinagar has contributed around half the cases in the entire Kashmir valley, while other 9 districts have contributed the other half,” the official said, adding that the situation has remained consistently grim in Srinagar district.

Even in number of deaths, he said, Srinagar has reported about 50 percent of the fatalities. Out of 215 deaths of Covid patients since April 1 this year, 108 have been reported from Srinagar district.

The bad news is that things are getting worse. Since May 1, Kashmir valley has witnessed 11,425 fresh cases of Covid-19.

“The daily count has been consistently increasing. We recorded 3,198 cases on Wednesday evening and the numbers are expected to only go up from here,” the official said.

Also, 78 people have died in Kashmir valley since May 1.

