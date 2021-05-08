Record 60 Covid-19 Deaths, 4788 Cases In J&K 

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 4788 fresh covid-19 cases while 60 more people succumbed to the virus in last 24 hours, the highest single day fatality count in J&K since the outbreak of the pandemic, officials said on Saturday.

Among these who succumbed to the contagion include 42 from Jammu division and 18 from Kashmir Valley, taking the fatality count to 2612, they said.

Regarding the fresh cases, they said, 1529 were from Jammu Division and 3259 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 206954.

