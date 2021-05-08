43 arrested for lockdown violations, says police

Srinagar: Forty-three persons were arrested and 12 cases were registered in Kashmir for violations against lockdown on Friday, police said. Also, 24 vehicles were seized for plying on roads.

The government imposed lockdown last month after Covid situation worsened in Jammu and Kashmir with mounting daily cases.

In Srinagar and elsewhere, police and CRPF soldiers were deployed at many places to prevent public movement on roads. At many places, barricades and razor wires were laid on roads to stop movement of vehicles. Only essential services are allowed during the lockdown.

Business establishments and markets were closed while public transport was off the roads. However, private vehicles were seen plying on roads.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar visited several places in Srinagar and reviewed security and lockdown arrangements.

During the visit, Kumar directed the officers to implement of Covid-19 guidelines & SOPs strictly. He also directed them to act strictly against those found violating Covid guidelines & SOPs, police said.

He said that all the sensitive areas are thoroughly under restrictions and ensure that essentials are provided to the people.

He also said that the situation is being monitored on a daily basis to contain the spread of Covid-19, it added.

