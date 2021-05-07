No Jummat-ul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadr prayers at Jama Masjid: Auqaf

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid announced that Jummat-Ul-Vida and Shab-e-Qadr programmes at Srinagar’s Jama Masjid have been cancelled due to surge in Covid-19 cases.

The Anjuman in a statement insisted people to spend these holy occasions especially the last 10 days of Ramadan at their homes by holding special prayers, Dhikr-o-Adhkar and manajaat besides praying to Almighty Allah to grant complete refuge from the deadly virus.

The Anjuman stressed upon the people to religiously follow the COVID-19 SOPs and guidelines saying the priority must be to save lives and prevent the virus from spreading. “The best way to do that right now is to stay indoors. It also reiterated its appeal to people to get administered with Covid vaccine,” it added.

