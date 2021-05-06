Routine, elective surgeries deferred in Govt, Private Health Institutions of Jammu division

JAMMU: Government has ordered to defer routine/elective surgeries in all Government and Private Health Institutions of Jammu division for their optimal utilization amid the surge in Covid cases.

An order issued by Divisional Commissioner stated that “In view of the prevailing situation of Covid-219 pandemic in Jammu Division, which demands optimal utilization of available resources so that the existing infrastructure/healthcare facilities are not overburdened, the elective/routine surgeries are required to be deferred.

It further stated that the main focus of the Health Care System at this juncture is management of Covid-19 positive cases and majority of the resources at present of the Health Care System have been diverted to Covid-19 Management.

As per the order, “All elective/routine surgeries shall be deferred in Government as well as Private Health Institutions in the Division; unless there are pressing medical reasons and the benefits of such procedure outweigh the risk related to Covid-19 situation and its fallout. However, the emergency services, critical care required for Comorbid patients, Dialysis patients, once surgeries and MCH services shall continue as usual.”

The order also directs that the District Magistrate/Chairman, District Disaster Management Authorities and Chief Medical Officers of the concerned district shall conduct random inspection and audit of the healthcare institutions to enforce compliance of this order under the extant rules within their jurisdiction.

The order shall be reviewed periodically based on the evolving Covid-19 situation.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print