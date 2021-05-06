DC Ramban inspects medical facilities at 350 bedded Dharmound Covid Care Centre

RAMBAN: Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam today visited different Covid Care Centres established in district to take stock of facilities made available by the concerned departments to provide isolation facility and medical treatment to Covid positive patients with mild infection.

ADC, Harbans Lal, Dy. CMO, Dr. Iqbal Bhat, Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti, Sunil Kumar, Executive Engineer, JPDCL, District Health Officer, Tehsildar Batote and several other senior officers were present on the occasion.

While inspecting 350 bedded Covid care facilities at Dharmound, the DC directed Dy. CMO and BMO, Batote to stock adequate medical oxygen cylinders, required medicines and depute sufficient medical staff besides ensuring other essential facilities at Covid Care Centres.

The DC directed Executive Engineers of Jal Shakti and JPDCL to make available regular water, power supply and power backup provision in Covid care centers. He also directed the concerned officers to ensure cleanliness and sanitation for smooth functioning of Covid Care Centres in all blocks.

The DC directed the Dy. CMO to visit Banihal Hospital and establish a Covid care facility to tackle surge in Covid positive cases. He also directed all BMOs to ensure functioning of Block Level Covid Control Rooms for the convenience of the general public.

Several other issues, including testing, vaccination, deployment of vehicles and Ambulances, status of home isolated patients were also discussed.

Later, the DC also inspected the proposed Covid Care Centre at JKTDC Dakbanglow, Ramban and directed the Medical Superintendent, District Hospital to develop it as a well equipped additional Covid care facility to facilitate more patients.

He also directed the health functionaries to make available better medical facilities for the patients in these centres besides motivating patients to take all precautionary measures to contain the infection.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print