Authorities playing with lives of jailed leaders: Hurriyat

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed deep grief and sorrow at the demise of TeH chief Mohammed Ashraf Sehari.

In a statement, Hurriyat said despite repeated appeals to release political prisoners lodged in various jails on humanitarian grounds in view of the devastating covid catastrophe, authorities are playing with their lives.

“In the death of sehari sahab people of J&K have lost a sincere, able and an honest leader,” it said.

Paying rich tributes to Sehari, Hurriyat said that he was dedicated to his party and its ideology and worked tirelessly and selflessly for the people’s movement, suffering lockup’s and jails in the course of his life.

“Sehari sahabs contribution to the people’s movement will always be remembered and honoured by the people,” it added.

APHC said that all executive members including Prof Abdul Ghani Bhat, Bilal Ghani Lone, Masroor Abbas Ansari join incarcerated APHC chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in extending their heartfelt condolences to the family of Sehari sahab and pray that almighty Allah gives him a place in jannat .

Hurriyat said that it once again asks the government authorities to release all political prisoners including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Advocate Shahid-ul-Islam, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Qasim Phaktoo ,Masarat Alam, Zahoor Ahmed and others lodged in jails across J&K and outside in view of the covid catastrophe on health and humanitarian grounds and save their lives.

