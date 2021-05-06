All routine, elective surgeries in hospitals suspended

Srinagar: Amid continuing upsurge in Covid-19, authorities on Wednesday ordered deferment of all elective and routine surgeries in government as well as private health institutions in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions respectively.

“In view of the prevailing situation of Covid-19 pandemic in Kashmir Division which demands optimal utilization of available resources so that the existing infrastructure/ healthcare facilities are not overstretched to the hilt, the elective/ routine surgeries require to be deferred,” said P. K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, in an order issued here.

“The main focus of the healthcare system at this juncture is management of Covid-19 positive cases and majority of the resources at present of the healthcare system have been diverted to Covid-19 management,” he said.

As such, the divisional commissioner Kashmir ordered that in view of the facts and till further order, all elective and routine surgeries shall be deferred in government as well as Private Health Institutions in the Division, unless there are pressing or dire medical exigencies and the benefits of such procedure outweigh the risk related to Covid-19 situation and its fallout.

However, he said, the emergency services, critical care required for co-morbid patients, dialysis patients, once surgeries and MCH services shall continue as usual.

“The District Magistrates/ Chairman, District Disaster Management Authorities and Chief Medical Officers of the concerned district shall conduct random inspections and audit of the healthcare institutions to enforce compliance of this order under the extent rules within their jurisdictions,” reads the order, a copy of which lies with GNS. “The order shall be reviewed periodically based on the evolving Covid-19 situation.”

A similar order was issued by Divisional Commissioner Jammu. “In view of the prevailing situation of Covid-219 pandemic in Jammu Division, which demands optimal utilization of available resources so that the existing infrastructure/healthcare facilities are not overburdened, the elective/routine surgeries are required to be deferred,” he said and ordered accordingly.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print