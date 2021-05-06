5 additional Wellness Centres established to tackle pandemic effectively at B’la

BARAMULLA: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar today conducted inspection of several Covid-19 wellness centres that have been established by the authorities in addition to the already existing wellness centres in the district.

The District Authorities have established 05 wellness centres at Tarzoo, Delina, Mohra Uri, and Warikha Boniyar in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the district so as to effectively tackle the pandemic.

On the occasion, the DC took the first hand appraisal of various related aspects wherein he directed to ensure that all the required medicare facilities are provided effectively and efficiently. He also directed to make all the necessary arrangements so that any kind of exigency is averted smoothly.

He also took stock of the COVID-19 vaccination programme that is currently going on in various health centres during which he exhorted upon different stakeholders to ensure that the process runs smoothly. He directed to educate and motivate people so that they come forward for vaccination at their stipulated time.

Meanwhile, the DC stressed for following all the requisite SOPs and guidelines adding that only the strict adherence of related advisories can avert any kind of health emergency. He also said that strict legal action shall be taken against those found violating any kind of advisory.

