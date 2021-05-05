Two militants killed in Sopore gunfight

Sopore: Two militants were killed in an encounter between government forces and militants on the outskirts of Sopore in north Kashmir on Tuesday.
Officials in the police said that after a specific information army’s 22RR, police and CRPF launched an operation in Nathipora village of outskirts of Sopore. When the forces zeroed at the suspected spot, militants fired upon the forces, resulting in an encounter.
Initial sources said that three militants including a non-local militant Abu Hamas and two local militants are under the cordon.
Police confirmed that two militants have been killed and search operation is still on.
The operation was on when this report was being filed but there was no fresh firing from either side.
Police claimed that the slain militants were involved in the killing of two councillors and a policeman on March 29 when they attacked the municipal committee office in the Sopore town.
Police identified the slain militants as Wasim Ahmed Lone of Hatlangoo Sopore and non-local militant Hamas alias Asrar alias Saria. Police said Hamas was active since March 2018 in north Kashmir.
