TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee takes oath as West Bengal

By on No Comment

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee takes oath as West Bengal

Kolkata: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was

Wednesday sworn-in as the chief minister of West Bengal for

the third consecutive term after a massive win in the state

assembly elections.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar administered her the oath of

office and secrecy at a low-key ceremony at Raj Bhawan held

amid the raging COVID pandemic.

Banerjee took the oath in Bengali language.

Apart from senior TMC leaders like Partha Chatterjee

and Subrata Mukherjee, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who

played a key role in TMC’s victory, and Banerjee MP nephew

Abhishek Banerjee were present.

Banerjee has said her first priority after resuming

office will be to tackle the COVID-19 situation. PTI

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee takes oath as West Bengal added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.