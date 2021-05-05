Covid spike in J&K at new high with 4,650 cases

3187 infected in Kashmir and 1463 in Jammu, 37 dead

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 4650 cases, the highest ever Covid-19 cases since the pandemic broke out last year, and recorded 37 deaths.

According to officials, 25 deaths were reported in Jammu and 12 in Kashmir. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 5 and 17 deaths. Of the rest, three deaths were reported in Pulwama, Rajouri, Poonch, two each in Baramulla, one each in Budgam, Bandipora, Doda and Samba.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 3187 from Kashmir Division and 1463 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu district top the list of fresh cases, reporting 1311 and 598.

The bulletin said that 1878 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 631 from Jammu Division and 1247 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 3,7302 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 1311 new cases and currently has 1,0748 active cases, with 701 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 352 new cases and currently has 2863 active cases, with 170 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 386 new cases and currently has 2053 active cases, with 135 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 240 new cases and currently has 1603 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 96 new cases and currently has 1175 active cases, with 47 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 417 new cases and has 2139 active cases, with 75 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 107 new cases and has 679 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 31 new cases and has 583 active cases with 59 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 162 new cases and has 1799 active cases with 27 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 85 new cases and currently has 530 active cases with 25 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 598 new cases, Udhampur 220 , Rajouri 205, Doda 81, Kathua 134 , Kishtwar 15, Samba 50, Poonch 72, Ramban 49 and Reasi 39.

