Corona Curfew extended till Monday in 4 districts

Increase Covid beds with oxygen support in peripheries: Lt Governor to Officers

JAMMU: In view of the trend in Covid positive cases, the positivity rate and the cases per million, the Corona Curfew in the four districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu, which is in force till 7 am on Thursday (May 6) will stand extended till 7 am on Monday (May 10).

In addition, Samba district will also be under Corona Curfew from 7 pm on Wednesday, 5th May 2021, till 7 am on Monday, 10th May 2021.

The Corona curfew at night shall continue in all Municipal / Urban Local Body limits of all the districts of the UT, including the above five districts. Night curfew and other restrictions when curfew is not there will continue as before.

The decisions were taken after a detailed assessment of the overall Covid scenario across the Union Territory during a high level meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

Today’s meeting was part of the regular monitoring and assessment of Covid situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

While taking a brief review of the evolving Covid situation in J&K, the Lt Governor took stock of the district wise logistics, trend of daily cases, Covid Testing capacities, recovery rate and active cases in the UT.

He also reviewed the status of Oxygen generation and supply against the required demand, bed occupancy in hospitals, status of vaccination drive under different age groups, containment activity in both the divisions along with District-wise Covid-19 cases.

The Lt Governor directed to increase Covid dedicated beds with oxygen cylinders support in peripheral hospitals.

The Lt Governor emphasized on ensuring effective triaging of the patients reaching hospitals, and further directed for strict implementation of hospital referral policy, besides proper patient management through dedicated call centres and helpline numbers.

The Lt Governor also took stock of the availability of ration, vegetables and supply of essential commodities to the public during Corona Curfew to which Divisional Commissioner Jammu apprised him that vegetable Mandis are opening in early hours of the day under proper corona containment measures.

Pertinently, Crisis Management Group was already constituted to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation and take preventive, control and mitigating measures.

