24-yr-old among 38 die of COVID-19 in J&K, toll reaches 2,496

Srinagar: Thirty eight fresh COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since last night, thus taking the total fatalities count to 2,496.

An official said that the patients who died include 59-year-old man from Buchwara, 70-year-old man from Safakadal, 82-year-old lady from Sonwar, 65-year-old woman from Aloochi bagh, 75-year-old woman from Nowpora, 75-year-old man from Alamgari Bazar, 50-year-old woman from Zaffron Colony Pampore, 65-year-old man from Nowgam, 65-year-old man from Noor Bagh, 26-year-old non-local from U.P at present residing at Habbakadal, 50-year-old woman from Khanyar, 85-year-old man from Shivpora, 65-year-old man from Gusoo Pulwama, 70-year-old man from Tral, 75-year-old man from Khrew Shaar, 62-year-old man from man from from Sarnal Anantnag, 65-year-old man from Anantnag, 24-year-old from Manjakote Rajouri, 65-year-old man from Thanamandi, 56-year-old woman from Nowshera Rajouri and 18 deaths were reported at GMC Jammu.

He added that 75-year-old woman from Nowpora, 75-year-old man from Alamgari Bazar and 50-year-old woman from Khanyar died at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute Of Medical Sciences days after testing positive for COVID-19.

He further added that 70-year-old man from Safakadal died at JLNM Hospital Rainawari, whereas, 82-year-old woman from Sonwar died at CD Hospital Dalgate.

Two patients from Anantnag died at GMC Anantnag, whereas, 70-year-old man from Tral, 75-year-old man from Khrew Shaar and 65-year-old man from Gusoo Pulwama died at DH Pulwama since last night.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old man Manjakote, 65-year-old man Thanamandi and 56-year-old woman from Nowshera died at GMC Rajouri and eighteen more patients sccumbed at GMC Jammu since last night.

With 38 fresh COVID-19 related deaths, the fatalities count in UT of Jammu and Kashmir mounted to 2,496, including 1,027 in Jammu division and 1,469 in Kashmir division—(KNO)

