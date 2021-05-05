15.89 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India

NEW DELHI: The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15.89 crore with 17,08,390 doses being given on May 3, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.
It said 4,06,339 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine across 12 states and union territories.
These are Chhattisgarh (1,025), Delhi (40,028), Gujarat (1,08,191), Haryana (55,565), Jammu and Kashmir (5,587), Karnataka (2,353), Maharashtra (73,714), Odisha (6,802), Punjab (635), Rajasthan (76,151), Tamil Nadu (2,744) and Uttar Pradesh (33,544).
