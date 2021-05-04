One Dies, 3 Injured in Bhagwah Road Mishap

Doda: A health department worker was killed even as three others, including a minor, sustained injuries after a Maruti vehicle they were on board met a mishap in Bhagwah area of Doda in Jammu division.

Reports reaching Srinagar-based news agency Global News Service (GNS) said that a Maruti car bearing registration number JK-17 1200 met an accident at Chapnari area of Bhagwah. In the incident, a 50-year-old man Lassa Mohammad son Munawer Shaikh Akram resident of Abad Doda, working as a Health Department employee at PHC Bhagwah died besides three others identified as Shafia begum (25) wife of Hamytullah resident of Kashtigarh, her (unidentified) baby, besides another Amir Hussain (8) son of Parvaiz Ahmed resident of Bhagwah suffered different bodily injuries.

The injured trio was immediately evacuated and shifted to GMC Doda for medical treatment, where they are said to be stable.

Confirming the incident, SHO Doda Arun Sharma told GNS that a case under relevant sections is being taken up in this regard. (GNS)

