North Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Sopore

Srinagar:Encounter has started between militants and government forces in Nathipora area of North Kashmir’s Sopore on Tuesday.

Reports reaching GNS that a joint team of Police, Army’s 22RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Nathipora.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed to GNS about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)

