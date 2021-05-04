Former J&K Governor Jaghmohan Dies At 94

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Jaghmohan Malhotra has died at an age of 94 years in New Delhi.

Jaghmohan (born 25 September 1927) took over as fifth Governor of erstwhile state in early 1990s – which marked the outburst of a major armed conflict in Jammu and Kashmir.

It is believed that Jaghmohan was called in as Governor on the directions of the then Home Minister of India, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. However Jaghmohan was later on sacked by the VP Singh government following the assassination of Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq.

A Padma Vibushan recipient, Jagmohan served as cabinet minister in a variety of portfolios, including communications, urban development and tourism. During the 1990s, Jagmohan had served as nominated MP in the Rajya Sabha in 1990–96, and won a hat-trick of Lok Sabha elections from New Delhi (1996, 1998 and 1999)

The cause of death was not immediately known. (GNS)

