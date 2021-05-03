Uri youth electrocuted in SIDCO Khunmoh

PAMPORE: A 35 years old labourer from Uri Baramulla died due to electrocution at Khanmoh in police jurisdiction Panthachowk area of Srinagar outskirts on Sunday morning.
The labourer died due to electric shock after he had come in contact with a high tension wire at SIDCO Industrial Estate Khunmoh.
The youth was working on a pole and was fixing an angle iron where he came in contact with electricity, a police officer told Kashmir Reader.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Amjid Mir son of Saya Mir, resident of Uri Baramulla.
He was immediately shifted to Sub district hospital Pampore, where doctors declared him as brought dead.
A police officer said that labourer died on the spot after accidentally coming in contact with 33 KV wire, which lies by the spot of the incident.
After the legal formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to his family members for last rites, police said.
