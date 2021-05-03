DC Kupwara inspects arrangements at Covid-19 Hospital

KUPWARA: Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Imam Din today visited Covid-19 Hospital Kupwara and took stock of Vaccine supply and arrangements for Covid-19 patients.
The Deputy Commissioner inspected various sections of the hospital, besides, checked staff attendance and patient care services.
While interacting with doctors, the Deputy Commissioner was informed that there is sufficient stock of Covishield Vaccine available in the hospital and doctors are working round the clock for proper care of the patients.
The Deputy Commissioner stressed upon the doctors to work with added dedication for speedy recovery of the Covid-19 patients both in the hospital and home isolation. He directed them to intensify their efforts in containing the deadly disease at each level to save the precious human lives.
Later, the Deputy Commissioner inspected various markets of Kupwara town and took stock of implementation of the lockdown.
Meanwhile, various fronts of the civil society have called upon the Deputy Commissioner and expressed full coordination in successful implementation of Corona lockdown on the ground. They have urged upon the Deputy Commissioner for immediate extension of the lockdown so that Covid-19 chain could be broken at an earliest.