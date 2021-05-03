Darul Khair to boost its oxygen concentrator bank

Srinagar: A Tele meeting of members of Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil was held today in view of Ramadhan-ul-Mubarak and surge in COVID-19 cases. The meeting was held on the directions of Darul ul Khair Parton Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who continues to be under house arrest.

Expressing great concern over the present grim situation arising out of the second wave of COVID-19 members reiterated the need for active and emergency support to reach out to the covid affected in need of assistance as much as they can .

In this regard the oxygen concentrator bank created last year is being expanded by Darul ul khair and more concentrators purchased . DUK asked people in need of oxygen concentrators to register their name and address at the DUK office or call helpline no +91 7006276109 for assistance.

Darul Khair said that as it is also involved in the relief work of fire victims and those affected by natural calamities, anyone seeking assistance in this regard can also get in touch with the organisation.

In the holy month of Ramadan Darul Khair appeals well to do and affluent people to donate generously and continue supporting Darul Khair in its mission of helping and aiding the poor and the needy and also the victims of calamities.

Donations can be sent to JKBank Account no :0086010100003534 IFSC code JAKA0BULBUL

Meanwhile on the sad demise of the wife of renowned hotelier and well wisher of Darul Khair,Haji Ghulam Hassan of Ahdoos hotel , Darul Khair on behalf of the organisation especially its incarcerated patron Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq expressed condolence and solidarity with the bereaved family saying the organisation is with them in this hour of grief. Darul Khair also prayed for Jannat-ul-Firdous to the departed soul.

