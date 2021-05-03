Covid-19 watch: Director Health Services takes stock of Covid, non-Covid preparedness in Anantnag

SRINAGAR: In order to take stock of the health care facilities and status of covid preparedness in particular, Director Health Services, Kashmir (DHSK) Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather today paid a detailed visit to health institutes of Anantnag District.

The Director on the directions of Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education Department, Atal Dullo inspected various wards and units of the Dedicated Covid Trauma Hospital Bijbehara, SDH Bijbehara, PHC Mattan, PHC Aishmuqam, CHC Seer, PHC Pahalgam & SDH Saller.

The Director received information about the availability of various facilities, infrastructure, manpower, supply and stock of medicines, diagnostic equipment and sanitation in the hospital.

At dedicated covid trauma hospital Bijbehara, Director Health ensured that all the covid preparedness is upto the mark and as per established guidelines. While inspecting the 500 LPM oxygen generation plant site he was assured by the installing agency for its functioning by tomorrow. DHSK while visiting SDH Bijbehara took stock of non covid health care services and gave on spot directions to further augment the same.

Director Health also visited the vaccination centre PHC Mattan, PHC Ashmuqam and took stock of the vaccination status & health care services respectively. He also interacted with the public and heard their queries of which the Director assured in positivity.

DHSK later visited CHC Seer & SDH Saller wherein he inspected all sections of the hospitals and ensured that non covid health care services are functioning smoothly.

Dr Mushtaq also visited PHC Pahalgam wherein he took stock of health care services & Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) preparedness.

DHSK stressed the concerned officers to be well equipped and prepared with all logistics & human resource just in case if the Yatra pilgrimage is performed. He directed on spot directions for purchase of 6 HAPO bags along with various other life saving high altitude equipment.

He took detailed stock of manpower & health care infrastructure related to SANJY.

