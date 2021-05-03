Advisor Baseer Khan inspects Power Grid, Receiving Stations in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, Sunday conducted a surprise visit to various Power Grid and Receiving stations including Grid station Solina, Power Grid Bemina and Grid sub-station Rawalpora in Srinagar.

While inspecting the functioning of these grid stations, Advisor issued instructions to officers of the Power Development Department for effective regulation of power supply and further streamlining the system.

During his visit to the Grid and receiving stations, he directed the officers to strictly adhere to the schedule already announced ensuring no unscheduled power cuts take place.

Advisor enquired about the schedule being maintained and the areas that are being fed by the receiving stations. He stressed on making the functioning of Customers Grievance redressal cells more effective and prompt. He directed them to maintain proper and handy details regarding customer care services including number of complaints received, nature of complaint and their disposal along with time duration.

He also instructed for maintaining proper records with regard to the number of consumers/households and areas catered to by the stations. He asked for maintaining a diary of the consumer complaints on a daily basis, detailed charts of resource inventory and the details of inspections conducted by officers at various levels. He further instructed the concerned Executive Engineers to conduct inspection of respective Grid stations at odd hours to keep check on presence of staff and working of the station.

Stressing on maintaining discipline in the functioning of the department, the Advisor directed authorities to enforce strict adherence to duty rosters. He said that no laxity would be tolerated on part of any official with regard to power supply to the people.

Advisor also directed the officers to ensure that the damaged transformers are repaired within the set timelines. He directed them to maintain a self explanatory data sheet on which each and every detail is available. He further said that sufficient buffer stock should be kept so that damaged transformers are replaced immediately.

Advisor said that PDD is a priority sector of the government and has taken several proactive steps for improving power edifice in J&K.

Advisor was accompanied by Managing Director Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Dr Basharat Qayoom, Chief Engineer JKPTCL, Qazi Hashmat and other officers of PDD.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print